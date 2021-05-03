Kenosha Cop Who Shot Jacob Blake Was Briefly Suspended Over Stolen Service Weapon
Just weeks after Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake during an August 2020 arrest, the cop’s loaner service weapon was stolen from his girlfriend’s car. But while Sheskey reported the theft the day it occurred on Sept. 15, it took officials seven months to investigate and issue a three-day suspension, according to internal police report records obtained by WISN. A memo on the investigation, which began in April, states Sheskey told investigators that the Glock 17 service weapon was stolen from inside of his girlfriend’s car, where he regularly left it after receiving death threats and because he “did not have an opportunity to provide a safe location inside the home in which he was now living in.”
“Sheskey did say that he believed that the night the firearm was stolen, the glovebox had been locked, as this had become a common practice,” the April 17 memo said, noting that the officer’s girlfriend was “unsure if she locked the vehicle after leaving.” At the end of the investigation, officials recommended Sheskey be suspended without pay for the policy violation. The conclusion of the investigation came months after Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced he was not seeking criminal charges against Sheskey after he shot Blake seven times during an arrest on an outstanding warrant.