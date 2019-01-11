CHEAT SHEET

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg Shows ‘No Evidence’ of Cancer After Surgery, Supreme Court Says

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has “no evidence” of additional cancer following her surgery in December, the Supreme Court announced Friday, adding that doctors recommended no further treatment is needed.

    “Justice Ginsburg will continue to work from home next week and will participate in the consideration and decision of the cases on the basis of the briefs and the transcripts of oral arguments,” court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said in a statement. “Her recovery from surgery is on track. Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required.”

    On Dec. 21, Ginsburg had a pulmonary lobectomy to remove two malignant nodules in her left lung. This is her third bout with cancer. The news comes after Ginsburg missed a round of oral arguments this week, the first time since she joined the court in 1993.

