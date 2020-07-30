Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoes ‘Minimally Invasive’ Medical Procedure in New York City

Read it at Twitter
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent a surgical procedure Wednesday to reset a bile duct stent placed in August of last year, according to a statement from the Supreme Court. “Justice Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive non-surgical procedure today at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City,” the statement reads, adding that stent revisions are commonplace. “The justice is resting comfortably and is expected to be released from the hospital by the end of the week.” Ginsburg, 87, was hospitalized two weeks ago for a possible infection that did not require invasive medical procedures.