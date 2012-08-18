Ryan: Medicare Helped My Grandmother

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at USA Today
Well, isn’t that sweet. Speaking in the Villages, Fla., Paul Ryan said his grandmother relied on Medicare and that his mother currently counts on the program. Ryan brought his 78-year-old mother along to the campaign rally at the world’s largest retirement community, which has been known to slant heavily Republican. Ryan tried to paint President Obama’s health-care plan as cutting Medicare, although Ryan has long pushed for privatizing the federal program. Obama is expected to push that point at a campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday.