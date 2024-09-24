Ryan Murphy Defends Menendez Brothers Series After Erik Calls Show ‘Inaccurate’
‘WE HAD AN OBLIGATION’
Ryan Murphy is defending the portrayal of the Menendez brothers in his new Netflix series as he weathers criticism from the siblings themselves. The Monsters creator responded to Erik Menendez last week blasting his “vile and appalling character portrayals” and calling him “naive and inaccurate.” “The thing that I find interesting that he doesn’t mention in his quote, is if you watch the show,” Murphy told Entertainment Tonight on Monday. “I would say 60 to 65 percent of our show in the scripts and in the film form center around the abuse and what they claim happened to them. And we do it very carefully and we give them their day in court and they talk openly about it.” Murphy added that he had a responsibility to give the parent’s point of view. As for criticism over the series alluding that the brothers had an incestuous relationship, Murphy said he was just presenting theories people had floated. “And we had an obligation to show all of that and we did.”