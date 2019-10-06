CHEAT SHEET
Iran’s ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Instagram Star Arrested for Blasphemy
Iranian authorities have arrested an Instagram star who gained fame for fashioning herself into a zombie-like version of Angelina Jolie. Sahar Tabar drew thousands of followers with her photos and claims to have undergone dozens of surgeries to transform herself into a sunken-cheeked look-alike, even though many of the photos she posted appeared to be edited. The Tasnim news agency reported that authorities responding to public complaints charged the 22-year-old with blasphemy, instigating violence, illegally acquiring property, violating the national dress code and encouraging young people to commit corruption, according to the BBC.