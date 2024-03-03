Sam Asghari Says Marriage to Britney Spears Was a ‘Blessing’

Sam Asghari says he’s grateful for his relationship with Britney Spears despite initiating their divorce last August. In comments to People magazine, the actor called it a “blessing” to “be able to share life with someone for a long time,” adding that “people grow apart and people move on.” His comments may come as a surprise to some in light of reports at the time that the couple’s split came after a “nuclear” fight and cheating allegations. But Asghari seemed to remember the relationship fondly. “I’ve always hated people leaving a certain relationship—and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together]—so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” he said. The pair began dating in 2017 and wound up getting divorced about a year after their June 2022 marriage.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10