CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Sam Bankman-Fried Vows to Testify Before House Panel Probing FTX Collapse

    FACE THE MUSIC

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    FTX/Reuters

    Sam Bankman-Fried on Sunday said he would testify before the House Financial Services Committee investigating the rapid downfall of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The committee has scheduled a hearing for Dec. 13, with chair Maxine Waters last week inviting Bankman-Fried to speak. “Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain,” Bankman-Fried tweeted Sunday. “I’m not sure that will happen by the 13th. But when it does, I will testify.” The 30-year-old entrepreneur has consistently rejected allegations of fraud after FTX filed for bankruptcy last month. The former billionaire recently said his net worth had collapsed to $100,000 amid the crisis.

    Read it at Reuters