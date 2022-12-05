Sam Bankman-Fried Vows to Testify Before House Panel Probing FTX Collapse
FACE THE MUSIC
Sam Bankman-Fried on Sunday said he would testify before the House Financial Services Committee investigating the rapid downfall of his FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The committee has scheduled a hearing for Dec. 13, with chair Maxine Waters last week inviting Bankman-Fried to speak. “Once I have finished learning and reviewing what happened, I would feel like it was my duty to appear before the committee and explain,” Bankman-Fried tweeted Sunday. “I’m not sure that will happen by the 13th. But when it does, I will testify.” The 30-year-old entrepreneur has consistently rejected allegations of fraud after FTX filed for bankruptcy last month. The former billionaire recently said his net worth had collapsed to $100,000 amid the crisis.