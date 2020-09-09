Lawyer Investigating Voice of America for Anti-Trump Bias Is Subject to Restraining Order: NPR
President Donald Trump appointed conservative filmmaker and Steve Bannon ally Michael Pack to take over the federal agency that manages government-funded news outlet Voice of America in June. Since then, Pack has ousted multiple chief executives and reportedly appointed a lawyer to investigate claims of anti-Trump bias in the outlet’s coverage. The lawyer, Samuel Dewey, appears to have his own record that’s less than clean, however. According to NPR, he’s subject to a Maryland protective order filed in February that forbids him from contacting his father, entering his father’s home or office, and owning any firearms. Dewey, a former student of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, previously worked on the staff of multiple Republican lawmakers. According to the protective order cited by NPR, Dewey texted his mother at least two times threatening to kill his father and himself with a military pistol. An attorney for Dewey told NPR it was misconstruing a “long-standing intrafamily dispute.”