Boyfriend of Woman Killed by MAGA Father Breaks His Silence

The British boyfriend of a woman who was shot dead by her MAGA father shortly after an argument about Donald Trump is speaking out about how U.S. authorities mishandled the case.

On Jan. 10, 2025, Lucy Harrison, a 23-year-old British citizen, was shot dead by her father, Kris Harrison, at his home in a Dallas suburb.

Her killing happened shortly after the pair had been arguing about Trump, and just minutes before she and her boyfriend of five years were supposed to head to the airport to fly back to the U.K.

Harrison did not face charges in the U.S. for killing his daughter, but earlier this year, a British coroner’s court ruled that her death was unlawful.

Lucy and her father, Kris Harrison. Facebook

Her boyfriend, Sam Littler, who traveled with her to Texas over the Christmas holidays when she was shot dead, is now speaking out about the horrific day.

“I was 23 years old, alone in Texas, and had just found out that my girlfriend had died,” he confessed in a statement reported on by The Sun.

Littler also questioned whether the grand jury in Texas was given the full evidence before they opted not to indict Harrison. He implied that Texas authorities had already made up their minds about what had transpired on the day Lucy was killed.

“From my understanding, it felt as though the situation was already being viewed as a ‘terrible accident’ before I was questioned as a witness,” he noted.

Kris pictured as police question him on his daughter's killing. Cheshire Coroner’s Court

Her death was examined in a British coroner’s court, as under English law, sudden deaths, even those abroad, are investigated by special courts in hearings known as inquests.

During the February inquest, Littler detailed that Harrison, an alcoholic who had been to rehab, had drunk nearly an entire bottle of white wine on the day of the incident. Surveillance footage from the inquest also showed Harrison purchasing two 500ml cartons of white wine about two hours before he shot his daughter dead.

Her death was deemed unlawful in British court. Cheshire Constabulary

In court, Littler had said Lucy and her dad had also argued about Trump the day she was killed.

Littler said Lucy had asked her father, “How would you feel if I was the girl in that situation and I’d been sexually assaulted?” while they were discussing Trump.

Harrison responded that he had two other daughters living in their home, so it would not upset him very much. Littler recalled that Lucy grew “quite upset” with that response and went upstairs to a different area of her father’s four-bedroom, $900,000 suburban home,

He recalled that later that day, Harrison took Lucy by the hand to his bedroom, and 15 seconds later, he heard gunshots.

Harrison has claimed that he and Lucy were watching a news segment on gun crime when he asked his daughter if she would like to see his gun. Bodycam footage from police on the scene shows that Harrison told them the gun “just went off.”

In his statement, Litter noted that “despite officers being aware that alcohol had been consumed, and despite Kris being the only other person in the room when Lucy was shot, no breathalyzer or blood alcohol test was carried out.”

“Given the seriousness of the incident, I struggled to understand why objective testing was not undertaken at the time,” he noted.

After she was shot dead, Littler said he was not allowed to go with Lucy in the ambulance.

“Instead, I was placed in the back of a police car for more than two hours without any updates, despite repeatedly asking for information about her condition,” he recalled. “During that time, I was asked to write a statement alone in the back of the police car, while still not knowing whether Lucy was alive.”

He said he remembered hearing bits of a phone call where the shooting was described as an “accident.”

Lucy Harrison's mother Jane Coates her friend Ella Gowing, and her boyfriend Sam Littler, all photographed above, attended the inquest. Eleanor Barlow - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

“At the time it left me concerned that preliminary assumptions about the circumstances may already have been developing before my own account had been fully obtained,” he wrote.

After being interviewed by the police, Littler said he was asked to call Lucy’s mom, Jane, to inform her of her daughter’s death, which he said was “extremely distressing.”

“When she did not answer, I was asked to call my own mom and ask her to go to Jane’s house,” he said, adding “I was advised to say, ‘there has been a terrible accident, Lucy has been shot and is no longer with us.”

Littler also noted that he was interviewed by authorities just moments after learning Lucy had died. He said authorities questioned why he did not raise certain issues.

“I explained that I had been interviewed only minutes after being informed that Lucy had died and had not been contacted again afterwards to clarify or expand upon my account,” he said.

Littler said he was then told to return to Harrison’s home but refused and instead stayed with a volunteer chaplain who drove him to the airport the next day.