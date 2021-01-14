In her first new episode of 2021—and the first since last week’s Trump-led insurrection at the U.S. Capitol—Samantha Bee had a lot to get off her chest.

“It was the ugliest scene to happen on the floor of the Senate since… about one hour before that,” the Full Frontal host said, cutting to a photo of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who she singled out, along with Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), as especially “complicit” for inspiring the attack.

“Just as despicably, Trump’s biggest enablers are only now breaking from the president to try to save their careers,” Bee added, pointing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who both finally spoke out against the president in the aftermath of the riot.

“You don’t hate it to end this way, Lindsey Graham, you’ve been complicit in this evil for years!” she said. “And now you’re bummed by it? Fuck you! The only reason that you hate that it ended this way is because you didn’t get to watch the Capitol riots from a distance while drinking a mint julep.”

Even worse, Bee continued, is that just as quickly as Graham declared “count me out,” he “counted himself back in,” defending Trump against calls for impeachment and removal by the 25th Amendment. “No one in the Republican Party suddenly grew a conscience,” she said. “They’re doing the bare fucking minimum at the last minute to save their own skins.”

And no one “scored more sanctimony points” than Vice President Mike Pence. “Just two months ago, he was supporting the president’s baseless fraud allegations,” she said. “But after a riot committed by supporters of his own reelection, the vice president was finally stunned and incensed at Trump.”

“Mike Pence, be real!” she exclaimed. “You just wanted an excuse to get the fuck out of there. You’re like me at a dry wedding. I don’t care about love, I care about getting fucked up for free!”

Later, Bee concluded, “Whether they distance themselves now or not, the Republicans who encouraged that angry mob have blood on their hands. And it can’t be washed away with a last-minute mea culpa. If we don’t hold these assholes accountable now, this is bound to happen again.”

