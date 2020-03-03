San Antonio City Officials Sue CDC, Feds Over Coronavirus Patient Release
San Antonio officials are suing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal officials after a woman was released from quarantine and later determined to be infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus.
The lawsuit seeks a preliminary injunction to require three negative coronavirus tests before quarantined individuals are released. It also seeks a mandate that at least some individuals continue to be under quarantine before traveling around the city and country—with city officials writing they were “thinking at least 28 days.” The suit also moves to require federal agencies and officials to “outline the required protocols prior to releasing” quarantined individuals, and to transmit the “results of the three tests no less than 24 hours prior to release” of the individuals.
The action came after a woman in the San Antonio area was released from quarantine on Saturday, having testing negative on two coronavirus tests. However, a third test came back positive—with the results arriving subsequent to her release. “This person visited a local mall, ate at its food court, and spent a few hours among other persons, potentially exposing the public to the virus,” the lawsuit says, later alleging she was released “based on lack of communication.”
On Sunday, the CDC said the woman met their “criteria for release” and was “asymptomatic” at the time. The agency also said they’ve had instances before where “test results have alternated back and forth between negative and positive.”