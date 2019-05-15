San Francisco Mayor: Police Investigating ‘Internal’ Leak That Led to Raid on Journalist’s Home

In a statement Tuesday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the city’s police department was in the process of investigating the “internal” leak of “confidential information” that led to freelance video journalist Bryan Carmody’s home being raided last week. “As part of this investigation, the Department went through the appropriate legal process to request a search warrant, which was approved by two judges,” she said. “I believe someone within the Department needs to be held accountable for the release of this information, and the Police need to continue that internal investigation using legal and appropriate means.” Carmody’s home was raided on Friday after he was accused of leaking a police report of Public Defender Jaff Adachi’s mysterious death to local TV stations. In the raid, all of his electronics were seized.