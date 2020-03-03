San Francisco to Pay $369K Settlement to Journalist Raided by Police
The city and county of San Francisco and freelance journalist Bryan Carmody reached a proposed a settlement of $369,000 almost a year after police raided Carmody’s home as part of an investigation into leaked police records of a public defender’s death. According to the San Francisco Examiner, the settlement will be proposed to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday and end a legal claim filed by Carmody. In 2019, officials probed Carmody in a criminal investigation into how records of public defender Jeff Adachi’s February 2019 death got released to the media. Carmody obtained the records from a source and sold it to television news stations. The records, which revealed that Adachi died of a mixture of cocaine and alcohol, led to police executing five search warrants against Carmody—including the raiding of his home and the seizure of his computers, mobile phones, and electronic devices. “We think this proposed settlement is an appropriate resolution given all of the circumstances and the inherent cost of further litigation,” City Attorney’s Office spokesperson John Cote said. Carmody and his attorneys have not spoken publicly on the matter.