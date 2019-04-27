Netflix Axes ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ After Third Season

Netflix has done away with Santa Clarita Diet, a zany comedy about a suburban married couple coping with the wife suddenly becoming undead after eating bad clams. The streaming giant announced in a statement Friday that the series, which was owned and produced by Netflix, would end with its third season, which just dropped last month. “The world had never known a 'zom-com' until Santa Clarita Diet,and we're indebted to creator Victor Fresco for bringing this idea to Netflix,” the streaming giant said. “To their endless credit, the incredible Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant were totally game, with an uncanny knack for comedy that brought Sheila and Joel Hammond to vibrant life, even though one of them was undead.” The series’ showrunner, Fresco, released a joint statement with executive producer Tracy Katsky saying they were “grateful” that Netflix “took a chance on this odd show.” “They were supportive, ever positive, and appreciative of our work. Until about noon today,” the statement said, adding that “everything ends.” Barrymore and Olyphant also said they loved working on the series, with Olyphant saying he loved it so much, “I’m going to continue coming in and doing scenes. If they don’t want to film it, that’s up to them.”