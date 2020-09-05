CHEAT SHEET
    Sarah Huckabee Sanders Calls White House Colleague a ‘Foulmouthed Jew’ in Her New Book

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders refers to a White House colleague as a “foulmouthed Jew” in her forthcoming book. In Speaking for Myself: Faith Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House, she writes that she initially found White House communications staffer Josh Raffel, brought on by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, to be “a liberal, aggressive, foulmouthed Jew from New York City.” Though Sanders described herself as “pretty much his total opposite,” she says the two eventually became close friends, and Raffel agreed with the assessment when reached for comment by Jewish Insider. He left the White House in 2018, and Sanders departed in 2019.

