Sarah Jessica Parker Fires Back at Her Conservative Haters

Sarah Jessica Parker is hitting back at her conservative haters who want her to “shut up and act.”

The And Just Like That... star appeared on MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace’s podcast The Best People Monday where she called out “people on the other side” for trying to silence her left-leaning political opinions.

“They seem to want everyone who disagrees to shut up,” she said. “It’s the weirdest thing — but not their side. It’s so off-kilter, like who can talk and who can’t? Who’s told to shut up and who isn’t? I’m just a citizen,” she continued, but “someone will say to me, ‘Shut up and act.’”

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker at the photo call for Max Original Series "And Just Like That..." Season 3. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Parker has been occasionally vocal about her opposition to Donald Trump’s administration and its policies, particularly his government cuts’ impacts on Social Security and public library funding.

“It’s the beauty of living in a democracy” that anyone can speak out, Parker told Wallace Monday. “The fact that I even have to say that, that I have to clarify that I’m not angry even though it’s okay for other people to be angry” perplexes her, she explained.

But while Parker defended her right to use the “potential currency” of her fame to speak up on the issues that matter to her, she also defended herself against those on the left who think she should speak out more.

“I would always talk to the degree that I’m comfortable speaking,” she said, referencing her Instagram post supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. “I often don’t talk on social media because I don’t think it’s a place that’s deserving of any real complicated conversation.”

Parker posted a photo of herself placing a Harris-Walz campaign sign on her New York City window in October, with a list of all the reasons she was “voting for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.” But the actress said the post wasn’t enough to please her fellow Harris supporters.

“They’ll say, ‘Be vocal. Be vocal.’ And I am vocal,” she said, reflecting on getting flack from both the left and the right. “I’m not interested in quick little snippets when it’s dealing with conflict or even election sometimes. I really was so thoughtful about how I wanted to talk about the election because I think it turns into a distraction from a campaign. It turns into fodder. It’s misunderstood.”

Parker said there are other ways for celebrities to engage politically without relying on social media.

