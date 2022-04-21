Satellite Images Show Mass Graves Outside Mariupol

CHEAT SHEET
DEPRAVED
Satellite images shared with The Daily Beast show mass graves just outside of the besieged city of Mariupol in Ukraine. Russian forces have been bombing the city, leveling much of it and leaving bodies strewn throughout, Ukrainian authorities have said. The satellite images from Maxar Technologies show four sections of linear rows—approximately 85 meters for each section. The expansion of the mass graves began in late March, Maxar said. It’s not the first time mass graves have emerged in Ukraine—satellite images of others surrounding Bucha, a city outside Kyiv, emerged earlier this month. Referencing the other mass graves, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of committing genocide in Ukraine.