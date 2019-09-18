Saudi Arabia: Oil Attack Was ‘Unquestionably Sponsored by Iran’

CHEAT SHEET

    Saudi Arabian officials said at a news conference Wednesday that the attacks over the weekend on the kingdom’s oil reserves were “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.” The attacks, which destroyed more than half of the daily crude oil export production capability at the site, or about 5 percent of the global oil supply, have drastically raised tensions in the region and made oil prices spike. Yemen’s Houthi rebels initially claimed responsibility for the attacks, but a Saudi defense ministry spokesman rejected that narrative on Wednesday, stating that the attack originated from the north, and therefore could not have been launched in Yemen. “Despite Iran’s effort to make it appear so,” the attack didn’t originate from Yemen, said Turki al-Maliki. “Data analysis of the attack sites indicate weapons of Iranian origin.” Iran has denied that it was behind the attacks.

