Saudi Arabia: We Don’t Want War But We Will Fight if Provoked

Senior Saudi officials said Sunday that the kingdom would defend its interests if war breaks out in the Persian Gulf, according to the Associated Press. Foreign Affairs Minister Adel al-Jubeir made the remarks when asked about sabotage attacks on four oil tankers, two of which were Saudi-flagged, off the coast of United Arab Emirates and a Yemeni rebel attack on one of its oil pipelines last week.“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not want war in the region and does not strive for that,” he told reporters. “But at the same time, if the other side chooses war, the kingdom will fight this with all force and determination and it will defend itself, its citizens and its interests.”