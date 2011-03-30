CHEAT SHEET

    Road Rage

    Scalia Fined for Fender Bender

    Rob Carr / AP Photo

    And this didn’t even make Antonin Scalia late for court: The Supreme Court justice was fined $70 for allegedly causing a four-car fender-bender, a U.S. Park Police spokesman confirmed Wednesday. The accident occurred Tuesday when the 75-year-old justice’s car rear-ended another vehicle on the George Washington Memorial Parkway in suburban Virginia. Scalia was driving to work when the accident occurred, and was not late for the oral arguments in a case involving alleged gender bias at Walmart.

