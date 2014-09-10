Scientists Find Huge Stonehenge Sibling

It seems Stonehenge, that famous ring of stones in England, has a relative up the road. Archaeologists have discovered an almost 1,100-feet-long line of more than 50 massive stones buried two miles northeast of the tourist attraction, with the help of ground-penetrating radar that can X-ray sites to a depth of more than 13 feet. Unlike Stonehenge, the newly found stones, each roughly 10 feet long and 5 feet wide, are positioned horizontally. Scientists speculate, however, that the stones may have stood vertically in the ground originally. The stones, probably brought to the site before 2500 BC, seem to form the southern arm of a c-shaped ritual enclosure. The discovery is part of a wider investigation into Stonehenge’s sacred landscape, and comes less than two weeks after archaeologists learned that Stonehenge itself once was a complete circle.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10