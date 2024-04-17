CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Scorsese Eyes Sinatra Biopic With DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to Star

    BIOPIC LOADING

    Eboni Boykin-Patterson

    Entertainment Reporter

    Martin Scorsese attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

    Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

    Martin Scorsese is looking to direct a biopic about the legendary vocalist Frank Sinatra, and Variety reports that he’s recruited Leonardo DiCaprio to star as Sinatra and Jennifer Lawrence to star alongside him as his second wife, the Old Hollywood legend Ava Gardner. Sinatra and Gardner were tabloid fodder in the 40s and 50s for their affair while Sinatra was married to his first wife, Nancy Barbato, and for their subsequently turbulent marriage after Sinatra’s divorce, from 1951 to 1957. One snag Scorsese is likely to encounter in putting the film together, according to Variety, is that Sinatra’s daughter Tina Sinatra controls his estate and has not yet given the go-ahead for the film. Despite the potential hiccup, with DiCaprio and Lawrence attached, the project is receiving interest from major players, with Sony reportedly leading the bidding war for the movie.

    Read it at Variety