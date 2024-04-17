Scorsese Eyes Sinatra Biopic With DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence to Star
BIOPIC LOADING
Martin Scorsese is looking to direct a biopic about the legendary vocalist Frank Sinatra, and Variety reports that he’s recruited Leonardo DiCaprio to star as Sinatra and Jennifer Lawrence to star alongside him as his second wife, the Old Hollywood legend Ava Gardner. Sinatra and Gardner were tabloid fodder in the 40s and 50s for their affair while Sinatra was married to his first wife, Nancy Barbato, and for their subsequently turbulent marriage after Sinatra’s divorce, from 1951 to 1957. One snag Scorsese is likely to encounter in putting the film together, according to Variety, is that Sinatra’s daughter Tina Sinatra controls his estate and has not yet given the go-ahead for the film. Despite the potential hiccup, with DiCaprio and Lawrence attached, the project is receiving interest from major players, with Sony reportedly leading the bidding war for the movie.