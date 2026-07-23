Scott Jennings Makes Key Admission About Mitch Health Crisis

One of Mitch McConnell’s longtime allies has admitted the missing Republican needs to be more transparent about his health in the face of growing backlash over his prolonged absence.

Amid ongoing suspicion of a cover-up surrounding the 84-year-old senator, CNN’s MAGA mouthpiece Scott Jennings said on Thursday that it would be appropriate for McConnell’s office—led by $226,000-a-year chief-of-staff Terry Carmack—to put out another statement updating the public on when he was likely to return to work.

McConnell was using a wheelchair to get around Capitol Hill in 2025. Terry Carmack (right) is his powerful chief of staff. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Asked on CNN about McConnell’s extended absence while continuing to be paid, Jennings replied: “Well, we‘ve had senators that have taken medical leave before. I do know that he‘s routinely meeting with his staff and going over issues, and I think maybe even talking to other senators.

“Look, I‘m not in there every day, but you know, he won the term. And I think a statement in the next few days would be prudent,” he added.

Scott Jennings talks on CNN. CNN

McConnell was rushed to a hospital on June 14 after a 911 call suggesting he’d had a heart attack, was unconscious, and had received CPR.

His office did not release a statement and a “proof of life photo” until July 12, and only after ongoing questions about the senator gave way to conspiracy theories that he was either dead or on life support and it was being hidden to preserve his GOP seat in Congress.

An ambulance is parked outside the DC home of Mitch McConnell on June 14. Bo Erickson/REUTERS

The proof-of-life statement claimed that McConnell, who has had several health problems over the years, had suffered a fall, briefly lost consciousness and later developed mild pneumonia before being transferred to rehabilitation.

But it is not clear if he was transferred to a rehabilitation facility outside of the Washington hospital he was admitted to, or simply into the rehabilitation unit within the facility itself.

Adding to the mystery are unmarked Capitol Police SUVs that the Daily Beast has observed for days outside the hospital, parked in the same spot.

Many in MAGA-world still remain unconvinced by the senator’s earlier statement and photo, which features a smiling and almost glowing McConnell sitting on a hospital bed in jeans and shirt with his wife Elaine Chao.

Laura Loomer calls out Mitch McConnell's proof of life photo. X

Jennings was one of the few people to say he had spoken to McConnell before the senator released the image and statement, insisting that they spent about 20 minutes discussing everything from Ukraine to Senate history.

He also said at the time that McConnell sounded like “somebody who was preparing at some point to go back to work.”

“Now, whether that means go back to work soon or go back to work eventually, I don’t know. But I do know he was meeting with his staff today and getting some briefings on a few issues,” Jennings said.

However, weeks later, McConnell has still not returned to work to represent his Kentucky constituents and has missed more than 30 votes on everything from curbing Trump’s war powers to housing affordability. Meanwhile, his office still refuses to answer questions about his condition.

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Chief of Staff Terry Carmack did not respond to any questions related to McConnell’s current condition or why he hasn’t released a video statement during his absence from the Senate since entering the hospital on June 14 pic.twitter.com/3VeLAdh6sy — Nicholas A Ballasy (@NicholasBallasy) July 23, 2026

One video posted on X by reporter Nicholas Ballasy on Thursday shows McConnell’s communications director, Stephanie Penn, who has an annual salary of$106,999, smiling in silence as she ignored his questions about the senator’s prolonged absence.

Another showed his $226,000-a-year chief of staff, Terry Carmack, also ignoring Ballasy’s inquiries as he was followed through the halls of the Senate on Wednesday.

“Do you think he should produce more information?” the independent reporter asked.

“Anything you can say sir about the situation? His constituents are wondering and there’s all kinds of things going around social media…”

As the mystery surrounding his health continues, some Republicans are calling for new laws to deal with incapacitated members of Congress, such as fixed term limits—and perhaps a way to remove lawmakers who are no longer capable of serving.

U.S. Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on July 3, 2025. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was among the most outspoken this week, declaring that the U.S. Senate “looks like an old folks home” filled with politicians remaining in office long after they are able to effectively serve.

Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett also called for an “incapacitation clause” allowing lawmakers who are medically unable to perform their duties to be replaced.

And Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also weighed in, noting that even before McConnell’s latest health episode, he had introduced an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to limit U.S. Senators to two six-year terms and members of the U.S. House of Representatives to three two-year terms.