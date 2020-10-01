CHEAT SHEET
U.K. Lawmaker Took 400-Mile Train Trip After Testing Positive for COVID-19
Margaret Ferrier, a member of the U.K. parliament, has apologized and been suspended from the Scottish National Party Member after taking a 400-mile train ride despite being diagnosed with the coronavirus. “I apologise unreservedly for breaching COVID-19 restrictions,” she said in a statement. “There is no excuse for my actions.” The politician said that she first began to experience mild symptoms on Saturday afternoon and took a COVID-19 test. While waiting for her results, she took a train to London and spoke in parliament. On Monday evening, she received a positive test result and on that same evening traveled home by train.