Scottish Officials Savage Trump Development Plan
Scottish officials are questioning Donald Trump’s fantasy of developing luxury properties around his Turnberry golf resort, Scotland on Sunday reports. The newspaper quotes two reviewers who examined the Trump proposals and are recommending its requests for local planning changes be rejected. Claire Milne said the Trump Organization had not shown proof of a housing shortage or a need for retirement housing—and the development would not be near major services or medical facilities. “It is unclear if the development would be viable or indeed effective in the plan period,” she said. Despite the setback, the Trump Organization still plans to submit a planning application to the local council.