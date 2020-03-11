SCOTUS: Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Asylum Policy Will Stay in Effect
In a major victory for the Trump administration, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a policy that keeps asylum seekers in dangerous conditions at the U.S.-Mexico border as they await their hearings in the U.S. will remain in effect. The controversial “Remain in Mexico” policy was blocked by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last month, which prompted the Trump administration to send an emergency request to the Supreme Court demanding that the justices intervene. The only dissenting justice in the Supreme Court order was liberal Sonia Sotomayor. The policy has reportedly sent at least 60,000 people back to Mexico to wait for their asylum hearings in the U.S. An American Civil Liberties lawyer Judy Rabinovitz told Reuters that “asylum seekers face grave danger and irreversible harm every day this depraved policy remains in effect.” The appeals court last month declared the policy—officially named Migrant Protection Protocols—unlawful and determined that migrants who are sent back to Mexico face a risk of “substantial harm, even death, while they await adjudication of their applications for asylum.” An attorney for the Trump administration, Noel Francisco, claimed that the policy has “dramatically curtailed the number of aliens approaching or attempting to cross the border” and argued that the appeals court ruling caused “chaos” at the border.