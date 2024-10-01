Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to Be Hit With 120 More Lawsuits That Expose ‘Many Powerful People’

Sean “Diddy” Combs could be hit with as many as 120 more lawsuits that accuse him of sexual abuse and expose “many powerful people” with “many dirty secrets,” according to an attorney for the alleged victims.

Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee announced Tuesday at a press conference that he is representing 120 accusers with allegations spanning more than 20 years.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee said, warning that other “many powerful people” with “many dirty secrets” could be exposed in the suits.

The allegations include “violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings, sexual abuse of minors,” he added.

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure damn sure we are right before we do that," Buzbee continued. “These names will shock you.”

The disgraced music mogul is currently being held at New York City’s Metropolitan Detention Center after he was charged last month with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted and trafficked women for decades—including by forcing them to have sex with male prostitutes that he called “Freak Offs.”