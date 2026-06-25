Fox News Star, 64, Reveals Diagnosis After Viewers Notice Weird Face

Fox News’ Sean Hannity wants everyone to know that he’s OK.

The Hannity host, 64, was forced to address speculation about his health in a social media post after what he described as substantial “social media commentary.”

“Thanks to everyone who has checked in,” Hannity wrote on X on Wednesday. “I’ve already addressed this several times on my radio show, but while training, I developed a painful pinched nerve in my neck.”

“My doctor put me on prednisone to reduce the inflammation, and while it’s helping, it led to laryngitis and some puffiness, which is normal for this medication,” he continued, noting that he is fine, recovering well, and still training, but that “apparently a few weeks of prednisone has generated more social media commentary than 30 years of ratings success.”

Sean Hannity/X

“I appreciate all the concern and well wishes—including from members of the left-wing media. Sorry to disappoint them, but a pinched nerve, a raspy voice, and a puffy face aren’t taking me out anytime soon.”

The 64-year-old had previously addressed his health concerns on his radio show, The Sean Hannity Show, on Monday, asking regular co-host Lynda McLaughlin, “Don’t I sound better today? Aren’t you excited to hear my voice back?”

“I am, and I think America is excited that you’re not dying of a stroke,” McLaughlin replied.

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Hannity went on to explain to listeners, “I actually went to a doctor, and what he said is I had a bad sinus infection, which led to laryngitis, and I didn’t wanna take this crappy medicine called prednisone, and so he just said to ride it out, don’t worry about it, you’re not hurting your vocal cords at all.”

Hannity could be seen with a significantly puffier face on his Fox News program this week, prompting chatter on social media.

“Why does Sean Hannity look like he’s drunk, high on Percocet and 60 lbs heavier,” wrote left-wing commentator Kyle Kulinski on X in response to a clip from Hannity’s show.

An account dedicated to highlighting “memorable moments” on Fox News called @BadFoxGraphics compared screenshots taken of Hannity in January and June and asked, “Is Hannity OK? 🧐”

BadFoxGraphics/X

Hannity’s altered appearance was on full display during an interview this week with senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller, in which the White House deputy chief of staff railed against the Democratic Party in response to the success of Mayor Zohran Mamdani-endorsed candidates in New York’s Democratic primaries on Tuesday.

“How do we ever reconcile the ones that want Marxism, socialism, defund, dismantle, open borders, sanctuary cities and states? How do we ever reconcile these two very different ideologies? I don’t see how,” Hannity said.

Sean Hannity and Stephen Miller both took turns to lash out at progressive Democrats on the show. Screengrab/Fox News

Arguing that the Democrats that people’s parents and grandparents “grew up with do not exist anymore,” Miller went on to assert, “A vote for any Democrat anywhere for any office is empowering a party that wants to strip this country to the bone, to take away our security, our defense, our way of life.”

“A vote for Republicans and Trump is literally a vote to protect the lives of the people you love most in this whole world, Sean,” Miller concluded.