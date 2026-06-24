Yelling Stephen Miller Unravels in Bonkers Fox News Tirade

Stephen Miller went on an unhinged meltdown while launching an attack on the current state of the Democratic Party.

During an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show, the White House deputy chief of staff reacted to a number of socialist and progressive Democrats winning their primaries on Tuesday, including several backed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Miller started ranting about how the Democrats that people’s parents and grandparents “grew up with do not exist anymore” before eventually yelling at viewers.

“A vote for any Democrat anywhere for any office is empowering a party that wants to strip this country to the bone, to take away our security, our defense, our way of life,” Miller said.

Sean Hannity and Stephen Miller both took turns to lash out at progressive Democrats on the show. Screengrab/Fox News

“You know, just tonight, Sean, I saw a Democrat member of Congress online defending the Antifa terrorists in Texas who were just jailed for shooting an ICE officer,” Miller added. It is unclear which Democratic lawmaker Miller was referring to during his rant.

On Tuesday, Mamdani-backed Democratic socialist candidates Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier both won their primary races. Chevalier defeated incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the race for the 13th Congressional District.

Elsewhere, Brad Lander, a progressive endorsed by Mamdani, also soundly beat Rep. Dan Goldman, who was endorsed by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

On his show, Hannity suggested that Mamdani is endorsing candidates “that don’t want the most violent people put in jail,” which triggered Miller into an even louder meltdown.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsed candidates supported the board during Tuesday’s primaries. Anadolu/Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

“They’re all like this! Look at Roy Cooper in North Carolina. He released murderers, killers, and rapists,” Miller said. “So this is a choice about defending you and your family. A vote for Republicans and Trump is literally a vote to protect the lives of the people you love most in this whole world.”

Earlier in Tuesday’s episode of Hannity, the host suggested that a string of far-left and progressive Democratic candidates, including Maine Senate hopeful Graham Platner, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and Texas’ James Talarico, are “spreading like a cancer” within the party.

“Every one of them [is] against cops, against ICE, against Border Patrol, against borders, against jails, for every crazy trans idea, against every single tenet of traditional American values, principles, religion, God, all of it,” Miller said.

“So President Trump, in a very real and very literal sense, is the leader standing in the gap, in the breach, protecting this nation from this tyrannical wave of left-wing insanity.”