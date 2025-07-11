Second GOP Rep. Gets Engaged to a Fox News Reporter Within a Week

A hot new trend is emerging among Republican Pennsylvania lawmakers: proposing to their partners who work for Fox News.

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler popped the question to Brooke Singman, a political correspondent and reporter for Fox News Digital, in New York City’s Central Park on June 22, according to Politico’s Playbook.

The happy couple then went for afternoon tea at The Plaza before heading off for a celebratory meal at Balthazar, Singman’s favorite restaurant.

Guy Reschenthaler asked Brooke Singman to marry him during a picnic in the famous New York City park. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Just seven days later, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick proposed to his girlfriend, Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, in a lavender field in southern France, People first reported.

Reschenthaler and Singman have only known each other for a few months, first crossing paths when Trump manned a fry station at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s last October as part of his 2024 campaign. Just one month later, Reschenthaler officially separated from his wife, Jennifer.

The congressman and Singman reconnected in January at Bistrot Du Coin in Washington, D.C. Singman brought her laptop, thinking the meet-up might turn into an exclusive interview, but instead it morphed into their first date, Playbook reported.

By March, the pair were more open with their relationship, with Page Six sources spotting them cozying up over dinner during an event at the Library of Congress.

“The dynamic looked romantic in nature,” one source told the gossip outlet. As Page Six noted, there’s no conflict of interest with Singman dating the GOP lawmaker, since she doesn’t cover Congress for Fox News.

Brian Fitzpatrick has been with Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich since 2021. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the chaos of Congress nearly derailed Fitzpatrick’s plans to pop the question to Heinrich. The couple had been planning their trip to the lavender fields in France for a while as it was on their “bucket list”, but Fitzpatrick knew he might get pulled back to D.C. to vote on President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful” spending bill.

Heinrich told People that Fitzpatrick’s determination to still make the trip raised her suspicions about his intentions.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick and Jacqui Heinrich in 2023. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

“All the time I’ve known this man, he has never been desperate to see a field of flowers at dawn,” she said. “So I had a feeling that [a proposal] was the goal.”