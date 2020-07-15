CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Secoriea Turner Murder Suspect to Surrender to Police
TRAGIC
Read it at AJC
A suspect in the murder of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old girl who was shot to death in Atlanta on July 4 near the scene of the Rayshard Brooks killing, is expected to surrender to Atlanta police Wednesday afternoon. Nineteen-year-old Julian Conley was informed at 8 a.m. Wednesday that he has formally been charged in Turner’s death, and he has also been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the case. “When you have a warrant out, you have to turn yourself in,” Conley said. “So that’s what we are going to do.” Wednesday’s announcement came just an hour before Turner’s funeral. Conley on Monday denied involvement in the shooting, but admitted that he was present at the scene where protests against police had been gathering.