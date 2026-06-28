Secret Performer at Don Jr.’s MAGA Millionaire Club Exposed

50 Cent will perform at Donald Trump Jr.’s members-only MAGA club on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary, the Daily Beast has learned.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper will take the stage at Executive Branch, the swanky Georgetown club co-owned by the president’s eldest son, on July 3, sources told the Daily Beast.

Trump Jr. opened the club, which charges an annual membership fee of $500,000, alongside financiers Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital.

50 Cent has switched up his stance on the president several times. ERIC GAILLARD/REUTERS

A person with ties to the Executive Branch told the Daily Beast that 50 Cent’s performance follows several other rappers’ headlining the club, including Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland.

The scheduled performance comes after 50 Cent made headlines in 2024 for revealing on The Breakfast Club that he turned down $3 million to perform at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“I’m afraid about politics,” he said in October 2024. “It’s because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

He then vowed he was done weighing in on politics altogether, citing Kanye West’s fall from grace as an example of why.

“That’s the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan,” he said on The Breakfast Club. “He said something about [politics], and now he can only go to Japan.”

The site of the club on Wisconsin Ave NW in D.C. Google Maps

While 50 Cent has not commented publicly on Trump’s politics, his appearance at the Executive Branch appears to signal a change of heart on his part. The club has become a gathering place for well-connected figures within and around the Trump administration. Members reportedly include White House artificial intelligence adviser David Sacks, crypto investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and State Department Under Secretary Jacob Helberg. Former Rep. Mike Gallagher is also said to frequent the club as a guest.

The after-party to the White House event for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was at Don Jr.'s club. Tom Brenner/REUTERS

It has also served as a post-dinner destination following major White House events. In November, it hosted an afterparty following a visit by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The crown prince, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson, Sens. Ashley Moody of Florida and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, and Mehmet Oz were among those in attendance.

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Trump, were also reportedly there, along with numerous other political figures and Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Laura Ingraham.

The Executive Branch club operates behind an unmarked entrance in Georgetown. The Daily Beast’s political newsletter, The Swamp, was the first to reveal that it was located below a drab shopping and housing complex called Georgetown Park, in the former home of a billiards bar.

For his part, 50 Cent has a history of shifting his stance on Trump, 80. In 2019, the rapper told The Daily Beast that Trump had offered him half a million dollars to attend his inauguration but that he turned it down because “every dollar is not a good dollar.” The following year, he voiced support for Trump before later tweeting, “F**k Trump, I never liked him,” reversing course amid backlash.

The Daily Beast has contacted 50 Cent’s management for comment on his upcoming performance.

While Trump Jr.’s exclusive club has landed a major headliner, the same cannot be said for the president’s “Great American State Fair.”

On Friday, Vanilla Ice’s Freedom 250 performance was abruptly canceled due to the weather.

That cancellation was one in a series of setbacks for Freedom 250, the organization spearheading celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. Vanilla Ice was originally slated to perform alongside Young MC, Milli Vanilli, and C+C Music Factory. But one by one, the performers dropped off the bill.