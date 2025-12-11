Wild Secrets of Don Jr.’s MAGA Millionaire Club Exposed

A secretive members-only club tied to Donald Trump Jr. is drawing new scrutiny after former staffers described a closed-door world of extravagant spending, rigid security, and strict loyalty rules.

The Executive Branch club operates behind an unmarked entrance in Georgetown and caters to a small roster of high-ticket members drawn from the MAGA orbit and business elite. The Daily Beast’s Swamp newsletter was the first to reveal that it was located below a drab shopping and housing complex called Georgetown Park, in the former home of a billiards bar.

The club, launched by the president’s eldest son, 47, with financiers Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk of 1789 Capital, charges an annual fee of $500,000, according to accounts provided to the Daily Mail.

The site of the club on Wisconsin Ave NW in Washington, D.C. Google Maps

The owners have reportedly added about $10 million worth of art, including original oil paintings and bronze sculptures, and there are several lounge spaces, a bar, and a VIP section.

Former employees said only 50 people have been admitted, each vetted through a “cabinet-style” process. The club’s location was chosen to keep it far from the White House and Capitol Hill.

Inside, sources described a two-floor layout with a restaurant, bars, a boardroom, and a conference room, staffed by veterans of major New York and Miami clubs. “I helped run it,” one former employee told the Mail. “There was wild stuff that went on there.” Another recounted a member who demanded a specific rare wine and sent an assistant on a private jet to retrieve a bottle from his Florida home, despite the availability of “about 4,000 wines on the property.”

Security is tight. Phones are confiscated at the entrance, staff can be fired instantly for taking photos, and cameras with facial-recognition technology reportedly monitor every room.

David Sacks is said to visit the club. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Hill & Valley F

Former employees said Secret Service presence is “around the clock” and guests who attempt to enter without authorization are “blacklisted,” even if they’re ambassadors, prime ministers, or senators. “They really don’t care,” one insider said.

Members and their guests reportedly rack up staggering tabs. One visitor unknowingly ordered rare Japanese whisky priced between $2,000 and $3,000 a glass and ended the night with a $10,000 bill. Another “very well-known person” would only drink a single tequila brand costing $700 a shot.

The club has also become a gathering place for well-connected figures within and around the administration. Members reportedly include White House Artificial Intelligence adviser David Sacks, crypto investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and State Department Under-Secretary Jacob Helberg. Former Rep. Mike Gallagher is also said to visit as a guest.

Cameron Winklevoss (L) and Tyler Winklevoss also reportedly visit. MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

In November, the club reportedly served as the post-dinner stop for Saudi and American attendees following a White House event for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Joining the crown prince were Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Federal Trade Commission Chair Andrew Ferguson, Senators Ashley Moody of Florida and Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, and Mehmet Oz, the TV personality-turned-administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Donald Trump Jr. and his partner Bettina Anderson were also said to be in attendance at that time, along with numerous other political figures and Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Laura Ingraham.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, pictured with President Trump, has reportedly visited the Executive Branch club. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The venue recently underwent a major summer remodel, funded in part by members who insiders claim poured more than $1 million into the venture. The owners brought on Palm Beach chef Salvatore Brucculeri to develop a menu mixing American, Mediterranean, and Japanese influences, with favorites including steak and caviar.

Sources said the club fills a demand among wealthy MAGA-aligned business figures seeking privacy when they travel to Washington.

“They want a place where they can go and have meetings without reporters or Democrats overhearing them,” one insider said. Another emphasized that most members are “private citizens,” adding, “This isn’t Donald Trump’s club.”

For those who make it through the door, former staffers said, the Executive Branch offers a level of insulation unavailable anywhere else in the city. For everyone else, it remains out of reach.