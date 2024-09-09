Selena Gomez Says She Won’t Be Able to ‘Carry’ Children
BABY BLUES
Selena Gomez has revealed that she is unable to carry children, but plans on becoming a mother in the future. “I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy,” the singer and actor told Vanity Fair. “That was something I had to grieve for a while.” In 2013, Gomez was diagnosed with Lupus for which she received chemotherapy and a eventually a kidney transplant. The Emmy-nominated star, 32, described herself as “dying” to become a mom and said she had planned on starting a family by 35, well before meeting her current boyfriend Benny Blanco. The pair began dating in 2023, and were recently rumored to be engaged. Although the Only Murders in the Building lead admitted that carrying children was how she first envisioned becoming a parent, “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different,” she added, mentioning surrogacy and adoption as potential possibilities. “At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”