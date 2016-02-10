Senate Backs Tougher N. Korea Sanctions

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously late Wednesday to tighten sanctions against North Korea in the wake of Pyongyang’s nuclear and rocket tests. The bill targets anyone who directly or indirectly helps the Hermit Kingdom’s weapons proliferation, human-rights abuses, or online activities undermining security. North Korea tested a long-range rocket last weekend, saying it was designed to put a satellite into orbit, but critics argue it was to test ballistic-missile technology. Lawmakers said they want to send a message not only to Pyongyang, but also to the United Nations and North Korea’s major ally, China. Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio left the presidential campaign trail to vote on the measure; Sen. Bernie Sanders didn’t return to Washington to take part.