Senate Intel Grills Sessions on Trump-Comey Meetings

Attorney General Jeff Sessions confirmed former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony that the attorney general was one of the last to leave the room after President Donald Trump wanted to speak with Comey alone. Comey alleges that the president asked him to lay off of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and that he made his concerns known to Sessions and the Justice Department. Sessions declined to go into further detail, saying it is “longstanding policy of the Department of Justice not to comment on conversations that the attorney general has had with the president of the United States for confidential reasons.” Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers testified similarly last week that they were unable to discuss their conversations with the president, but did not provide a legal basis.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10