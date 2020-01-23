Senators Laugh as Schiff Says Trump ‘Made a Religious Man Out of Vladimir Putin’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), one of the House impeachment managers in the Senate trial, caused senators to briefly break decorum and openly laugh after he joked that President Donald Trump made Russian President Vladimir Putin a “religious man” by focusing blame on Ukraine for any 2016 election interference.
Claiming Trump “wasn’t pushing Kremlin talking points just to do Vladimir Putin a favor” but to also help his re-election bid, Schiff then imagined this reaction by Putin: "'Thank God,' Putin said, 'thank God nobody is accusing us anymore of interfering in U.S. elections, now they're accusing Ukraine. Thank God,' Putin says. Well, you’ve got to give Donald Trump credit for this: He has made a religious man out of Vladimir Putin."
As the chamber attempted to stifle its laughter, Schiff added that America shouldn’t want Putin “to be thanking God for the President of the United States because they don’t wish us well.”