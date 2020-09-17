These Handbags Do It All, for the Women Who Do It All

When everyday designer bags didn’t fully consider the needs of everyday women, Coral Chung and Wendy Wen took matters into their own hands. They founded SENREVE, a luxury handbag brand designed for multifaceted women. Each bag is handcrafted by master Italian artisans using genuine Italian leather and micro-suede lining. Lightweight, durable, and water-resistant, SENREVE bags are made to carry your life in style. But what makes SENREVE’s handbags a cut above the rest? Versatility and storage capability.
Many of SENREVE handbags are convertible and can be worn in multiple ways. Take the Aria Belt Bag ($395), which can be worn as a belt bag (duh!), sling, crossbody, shoulder bag, or clutch. Snag a gold or silver chain, and the Aria becomes even more versatile. SENREVE’s most popular bag, the Maestra ($895), can be used as a backpack, satchel, or crossbody. Its eight interior compartments keep you organized with dedicated space for your phone, keys, and even a 15” laptop. If you’re looking to invest in a top-of-the-line bag, there’s no better time: right now, SENREVE is running a limited time Handbag Revival event. While most luxury brands burn excess stock, SENREVE offers these gently handled products (showroom displayed or styled on a photoshoot) for up to 30% off. But move fast! There are only a limited quantity of handbags up for grabs.
Aria Belt Bag
Lifetime Warranty
Maestra
Lifetime Warranty
