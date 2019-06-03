Sephora Shutting Stores For Training After SZA’s Racial Profiling Claim

Sephora will shut down all of its U.S. stores and corporate buildings for a day of diversity training after the Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA accused a store clerk of racially profiling her at a California branch. The singer alleged in a tweet last month: “Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing. We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy.” Sephora insisted the closures were not “a response to any one event,” saying it had been planning “inclusivity workshops” for several months. But the high-profile incident caused a significant backlash against the store—negative Google reviews for the Calabasas branch spiked after SZA’s tweet. Emily Shapiro, a spokeswoman for Sephora, told Reuters: “We take complaints like this very seriously, profiling on the basis of race is not tolerated at Sephora.”