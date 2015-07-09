Serena Heads to 8th Wimbledon Final

CHEAT SHEET
Serena Williams crushed Maria Sharapova in their Wimbledon semifinal match Thursday, advancing to the event’s finals for the eighth time. If Williams scores her sixth Wimbledon title Saturday, she will have won four grand slam events in a row, starting with last year’s U.S. Open. If she wins the final grand slam of the year again in September, she will be the first female player to win all four grand slam events in one season since 1988, when Steffi Graf accomplished the feat.