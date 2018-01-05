Serena Williams Withdraws From Australian Open

Tennis star Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open, saying she’s “disappointed” to pull out from the tournament but doesn’t feel prepared to compete after giving birth to her daughter four months ago. Williams announced her decision in a Snapchat message shared Thursday, saying her loss last week to French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko convinced her she needs more time. “After performing in my first match after giving birth I realized that although I am super close I’m not where I personally want to be,” Williams wrote. “My coach and team always said ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’” The 36-year-old athlete—who famously won her 23rd Grand Slam title at last year’s Australian Open while about two months pregnant—gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in early September.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED