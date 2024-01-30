Seth Meyers: Even Fox News Wants Trump to ‘Shut Up’

As the 2024 presidential race kicks into high gear, it can often feel like we’re living in a political Groundhog Day. You may simply just want to tell the GOP’s presumptive candidate Donald Trump to “shut up.” And according to Seth Meyers, that seems to be the situation the normally pro-Trump folks at Fox News currently find themselves in.

On Monday, while discussing the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial that just concluded, Meyers shared that the jury had ordered Trump to pay “a stunning $83 million—and even Fox News drew the conclusion that Trump should maybe just stop talking.”

In fact, the words that were used on the network by John Yoo, the former Deputy Assistant Attorney General under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003, were much more direct (and harsh).

“The whole point of this, [these] enormous damages—unprecedented damages—is to tell Donald Trump to shut up,” said a seemingly enraged Yoo.

Meyers was understandably taken aback.

“You know it’s bad when even Fox News, the network that gives Trump unfiltered airtime, is telling him to shut up,” said Meyers.

To put that $83 million into perspective, the Late Night host pointed out that that is a whopping three times what the alleged market value of Mar-a-Lago would be. Meaning “Trump would have to sell Mar-a-Lago three times,” in order to come up with the cash he’s now on the hook for in his defamation trial.

Unfortunately for Trump, Meyers noted, the only person who would be gullible enough to buy Mar-a-Lago three times is Rudy Giuliani. “And he doesn’t have the money either,” Meyers assured his audience.