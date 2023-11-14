Seth Meyers Absolutely Loses It on Trump: 'F*ck This Dipsh*t’

Donald Trump may be in the middle of a $250 civil bank fraud trial in New York—and facing 91 felony charges in separate cases—but his focus still seems squarely on the 2024 presidential election. And, perhaps more importantly, what he plans to do if he wins his old job back.

According to a recent New York Times article, the former president’s plan if he becomes the future president includes revenge. Lots and lots of revenge, “including preparing to round up undocumented people already in the United States on a vast scale and detain them in sprawling camps while they wait to be expelled,” according to the piece.

Seth Meyers has considered Trump’s stance and formulated his own careful response: “Fuck this dipshit,” he said during Monday’s “A Closer Look” segment. “Racist doofus thinks he can swoop in and set up a dictatorship in 2024 despite having, like, nine sets of handcuffs on him.”

The way Meyers sees it, Trump has far too many obstacles standing in the way of his desperately desired comeback.

“First of all, he’s surrounded by moronic criminal goons like Rudy Giuliani and Steve Bannon, who can barely string a coherent sentence together without simultaneously committing a crime.”

The even bigger problem, according to Meyers, is how Trump is sharing his plans with “increasingly and openly fascist rhetoric.” He pointed to a speech Trump gave on Saturday—Veterans Day—that was meant to honor the brave men and women who have served our country. Instead, it has had everyone from The Washington Post to the Biden-Harris campaign comparing him to Hitler.

“In honor of our great veterans on Veterans Day, we pledge to you that we will root out the Communist, Marxist, fascist, and the radical thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country,” Trump promised.

To which Meyers responded: “That was supposed to be in honor of veterans?... Dude, you’re a former game show host. You’re next General Hux. Usually veterans want to hear something like, ‘We will honor your sacrifice’ not ‘We will root out the vermin from within.’”

While Meyers assured viewers that Trump “is a big sweaty moron who can barely string three words together and sometimes he dances on stage like a guy in the locker room who’s trying to towel off his ball sack,” he also warned that the former president “is very much planning on completing his authoritarian takeover if he wins in 2024 and it’s clear he’s got the support of the Republican party.”