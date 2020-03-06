Seth Meyers Rips ‘Dr. Trump’ for Spreading Coronavirus ‘Disinformation’

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to get worse, Seth Meyers accused President Trump of “trying to pretend the problem doesn’t exist, because he knows he’ll get blamed for it.” That also explains why he even tried blaming President Obama for the nationwide test kit shortage this week.

“You can’t blame Obama for something that didn’t exist when he left office!” Meyers said. While a “source close to the coronavirus task force” told CNN that “it’s not clear where Trump got his information,” the Late Night host said, “I have an idea where he got it—the same place he gets all of his ideas. I won’t say where it is but I just hope he washed his hands.”

But trying to blame Obama was nothing compared to what happened when Trump “called into his favorite propaganda network Fox News and spread disinformation about the virus” Wednesday night.

In an interview with Sean Hannity, Trump said that while the World Health Organization has put the death rate for the virus as high as 3.4 percent, he called that a “false number” and said he believed it was “way under one percent,” adding, “this is just my hunch.”

“Why are you going on national television and contradicting experts based on a hunch?” Meyers asked. “First of all, the only hunch of yours that I trust is the one in your back at the end of one of your rallies.”

In the same interview, Trump also suggested that people who were feeling symptoms should still go to work, against the advice of health officials. “Again, Dr. Trump disagreed,” Meyers said. “So now he’s telling people it’s OK to go to work if they’re sick. This from a guy who doesn’t even go to work when he’s healthy!”

