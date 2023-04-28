At 8:01 p.m. on Wednesday, Tucker Carlson resumed his place in front of the camera for all the world to see—except it wasn’t on Fox News. Instead, the recently ousted television personality’s familiar mug was front and center on Twitter of all places, in what Seth Meyers described as “some sort of proof of life video… filmed from what I can only assume is a secret lair at the base of a volcano or a fake doctor’s office from a low-budget porno.”

On Thursday night, Meyers dissected every last word and detail of Tucker’s bizarre video manifesto, including the unnecessarily close-up angle and the wood-paneled everything.

“Why are you zooming in from your sauna? That place looks like the Unabomber’s hideout if he updated it and put it on Airbnb,” Meyers shared. “I also love the carefully planted details in the background like the globe. Ooooh, a globe on a shelf! It’s like we’re supposed to think to ourselves, ‘This motherfucker is worldly!’”

In the video, Carlson never mentioned the fact that he was just unceremoniously dumped by the network he has ruled for half a dozen years. And while Meyers described most of what the testicle-tanning aficionado had to say in the video as “utterly meaningless,” the Late Night host shared that Tucker “did end on a somewhat unnerving note.” In Tucker’s words:

“When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who’ve been trying to silence them shrink and they become weaker… Where can you still find Americans saying true things? There aren’t many places left, but there are some, and that’s enough. As long as you can hear the words, there is hope.”

But it was Tucker’s final words—“See you soon!”—that really seemed to creep Meyers out. “It’s very chilling when a figure as nefarious as Tucker ends a self-taped video from an undisclosed location with the words ‘See you soon.’ And then just disappears,” he said. “That’s how a jilted husband ends a voicemail in a Lifetime Movie.”