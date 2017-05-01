Seven Staff Indicted at Milwaukee Sheriff Clarke’s Jail

A grand jury has recommended charges for seven staffers at Milwaukee County jail, a lockup overseen by Trump insider Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke. The indictment stems from an April incident, during which the jail allegedly turned off the water in 38-year-old Terrill Thomas’ cell for a week. Thomas died of what Milwaukee’s medical examiner described as “profound dehydration.” The grand jury inquest focused on two jail supervisors and five correctional officers, and did not target Clarke. Thomas was one of four people to die at Clarke’s jail in 2016, but only his death is being considered for criminal charges. The jury recommended prosecutors charge the seven jail staffers with abuse of a resident of a penal facility.