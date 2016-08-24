Sex-Assault Claims Hit Shkreli’s Firm

A co-founder of Turing Pharmaceuticals, the company created by “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli and known for its sharp increase in the price of a common treatment for a deadly AIDS-related illness, allegedly sexually assaulted another executive at the embattled drug maker. Nancy Retzlaff claims in a federal complaint that, following an internal investigation and Shkreli’s departure, Turing officials retaliated against her over the alleged attack. According to Retzlaff, interim chief financial officer Edwin Urrutia assaulted her in a Washington, D.C., hotel room in March, while she was in town to testify before Congress; the incident was not reported to police. According to Retzlaff’s court documents, Urrutia ultimately resigned after an internal investigation upheld her story, “in lieu of termination.” According to the complaint, several promises that were made to Retzlaff were broken after the incident, including a promotion. Retzlaff also accuses Shkreli of sexism—at times even vulgarity—that created an inappropriate office culture. Retzlaff filed the complaint Monday. Urrutia did not respond to requests for comment.
