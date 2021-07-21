CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Sha’Carri Richardson Stars in New Ad Confirming Kanye ‘Donda’ Album Drop
CAMEO
Read it at Variety
Sha’Carri Richardson, the would-be Olympic sprinter banned from the Tokyo 2020 competition over marijuana use, appeared in an ad for Beats by Dre headphones Tuesday night that also doubled as an announcement for Kanye West’s new album, Donda. Named for his late mother, West’s record will be released Friday after an Apple Music livestream, according to the ad, which aired during the sixth game of the NBA finals. The rapper previously held a small, private listening party in Las Vegas. The lyrics in one song, “Welcome to My Life,” compare living with Kim Kardashian and her family to jail: “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas.” The A-list couple announced their divorce in February.