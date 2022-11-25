CHEAT SHEET
Report: Shakira Claps Back At Spanish Tax Agency Over Fraud Charges
Shakira ripped into the Spanish Tax Agency and its charges that she dodged 14.5 million euros in levies last decade. The news agency EFE reported her attorneys filed legal brief Friday that accused authorities of violating her privacy and "using her" as an example. The Colombia-born 'Hips Don't Lie' singer claimed that residency documents showing she lived in the Bahamas between 2012 and 2014 are also honest. Her lawyers say Madrid sought access to personal medical records and launched a media campaign to make an example out of her. The brief asserts that Shakira has only lived in Spain with her partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, for eight years and has dutifully paid her part to the country.